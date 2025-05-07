New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Odisha Leader of Opposition and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Armed Forces for the success of "Operation Sindoor."

Speaking on the operation, Patnaik said, "I have been informed that the Indian Armed Forces have been successful in the operation against terrorists. I congratulate them with all my heart."

Patnaik's message adds to the growing support for the Indian Armed Forces after the success of Operation Sindoor. He praised their bravery and said the country stands with them in the fight against terrorism.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also applauded the Indian forces' efforts and said that India has an "unflinching" national policy against terrorism.

Kharge took to X and wrote, "India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage. Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror. National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us."

Operation Sindoor, which utilised special precision munitions, led to the destruction of nine terror targets in a coordinated strike. Sources revealed that the Indian forces targeted and obliterated four sites in Pakistan, including key locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, while five other targets in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were also successfully hit.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

