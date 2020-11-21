Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched 11 online services of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department under the 5T initiative.

The state government said in a release that it has been striving for providing all the government services and facilities to people through online mode under the 5T initiative.

Accordingly, 11 online services of MSME Department were launched today by the Chief Minister in addition to 12 online services which are already in place, it said.

The government move will enable the entrepreneurs of the state to avail services without having to approach various government offices.

These online services will be available at odishamsme.nic.in.

The 5T Initiative (Technology, Transparency, Teamwork and Time Leading to Transformation) model of governance, launched in August 2019, requires each department of the state to draw up an annual work-plan for faster, better public service delivery systems. (ANI)

