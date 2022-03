Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar informed the Karnataka government that the body of Naveen Shekharappa who died in Ukraine amid the Russian military operations will be brought to India once shelling stops there, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Bommai also said that Naveen's body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022: Priyanka Gandhi To Lead All-Women March in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

"The EAM Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's (Naveen Shekharappa, MBBS student who died during shelling in Ukraine) body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there," Bommai said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Launching Today in India, Here's How To Watch Live Stream.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)