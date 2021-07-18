Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Maharashtra has decided to take strict action against the property tax defaulters, which includes auction of their properties, an official said on Sunday.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar took a review of the pending taxes and directed the officials to take action against those who have not paid tax despite notices and warnings.

“The commissioner directed the officials to take action against the defaulters by preparing an action plan,” NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde.

He said only Rs 163 crore have been collected towards property tax this year.

Hence, the civic body identified 128 big defaulters and sent notices to them. Their collective outstanding amount is Rs 188 crore. They were given sufficient time for paying the outstanding amount. But despite that, they have not paid so far, he said.

