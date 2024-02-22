Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating a 51-year-old man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 1.19 crore after being promised high returns on investments, police said on Thursday.

The victim, resident of Vashi area, was deceived by the accused with fake capital gains statements and tax documents and lured to invest in shares and the IPO (initial public offering) of a well known company, cyber police station's senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

Also Read | CCS Approves BrahMos Deal: Cabinet Committee on Security Gives Nod to Rs 19,000 Crore Mega Indian Navy Deal for BrahMos Missiles.

He invested a huge sum as instructed by the accused since December last year.

But, the victim did not get the returns as promised and the accused gave him evasive replies when he sought a refund of the invested sum, the official said.

Also Read | 'Dilli Chalo' March: Farmers' Halt Protest Rally for Two Days, Condemn Centre's Action Against Protesting Farmers.

Based on his complaint filed on Wednesday, a case was registered against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 (forgery) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)