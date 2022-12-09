Mumbai, December 9: The Mumbai Police have arrested a 19-year-old AC mechanic for allegedly assaulting a minor girl in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police sources on Friday.

According to the sources, a case has been registered against the accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azadnagar, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. Maharashtra Shocker: Youth Lures Five-Year-Old Girl With Chocolate, Rapes Her in Palghar; Arrested.

Informing about the Thursday incident, Senior Police Inspector of the Taloja Police station, Jitendra Sonawane said, "A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old man, identified as Mohd Akhtar Mathar Hussain in Taloja, Raigad district. "The accused picked the victim while playing, and sexually assaulted her inside a lift. The accused is an AC mechanic and was visiting a nearby flat.

"Seeing no one around, he took the girl to the lift, forced himself on the victim inside the lift, and sexually assaulted her." "After the girl reached home, she started vomiting. On being asked by her mother, she revealed the incident and her parents and neighbours gathered outside the building, eventually catching the accused before he could escape after the victim identified him," Sonawane said. Maharashtra Shocker: Upset Over Broken Engagement, Woman Ends Her Life In front of Brahmapuri Court Gate in Chandrapur.

"The accused was brought to the police station," Sonawane informed, and added, "A case under sections 8 and 376 of IPC and POCSO has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested". "He will be produced in the court later today and police will remand. At present the victim girl is being treated in the hospital," the senior police inspector said.

