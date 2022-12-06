The Palghar police recently arrested a man for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Shahanawaz Shah (19). According to reports, the accused had lured the minor girl with chocolate while she was playing outside her house. "The girl is under treatment at a hospital," police officials said. Maharashtra Shocker: Upset Over Broken Engagement, Woman Ends Her Life In front of Brahmapuri Court Gate in Chandrapur.

Man Rapes Minor Girl in Palghar

