Nagpur, December 7: In a tragic incident coming to the light from Chandrapur, a woman allegedly ended her life by hanging after her fiancé called off the wedding after getting engaged. The incident took place on Tuesday morning at Brahmapuri Court. The woman allegedly hanged herself by the gates of the court. The incident has startled the area.

As per the report published by the Zee 24 Taas, the deceased was identified as Pournima Milind Lade (27), a native of Koregaon of Gadchiroli district. Reportedly, the woman was upset over her broken engagement. According to the initial information, the woman took this extreme step after her fiancé refused to marry her. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Ends Life by Hanging Self, Suicide Note Reveals Harassment by Lover in Extramarital Affair.

The police reached the spot as soon as being informed. The dead body of the woman was sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, cops have launched a probe into the matter and are quizzing the people involved. Karnataka: Woman Ends Life After Lover Concocts His Suicide Story With Friend’s Help in Bangalore.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old woman committed suicide on May 12 because her fiancé refused to marry her. Gautam Nagar police had registered a case of abetment of suicide against the man and his mother. The woman got engaged to Tanay, a resident of Indore. But she was heartbroken when Tanay’s parents refused marriage. Not only this, they also defamed her. Hurt, she jumped from the third floor of the building and committed suicide.

