Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) Navi Mumbai's metro rail line number one will soon begin operations as a trial from Central Park and Belapur stations has been successfully completed, an official of state-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab | Many Feared Trapped After Roofing of a Building Collapses in Sector 126 of Kharar … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The trial on the 5.96 kilometre stretch between the two stations was conducted on Friday in the presence of Sanjay Mukherjee, chairman-managing director of CIDCO and Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro, an entity of the state and Union governments tasked with engineering assistance to commission the line, he said.

Also Read | Russian Refugee and Putin's Critic Andrew Glagolev Found Begging at Bhubaneswar Railway Station; Detained by Odisha Police.

"A trial run was held earlier between Central Park and Pendhar and now we have completed trial from Central Park to Belapur. Very soon, operations of metro line number one will commence," Mukherjee said.

Line number one is from Pendhar to Belapur and is 11 kilometres long. This is one of the four elevated metro rail routes being developed by CIDCO in Navi Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)