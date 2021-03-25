New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Navies of India and Bangladesh held the seventh round of Staff Talks here from Tuesday to Thursday on various topics, including coordinated patrol along international maritime boundary line and bilateral exercise Bongosagar, said an official statement.

The Bangladesh Navy delegation was led by Rear Admiral Mohammad Mozammel Haque, the Commander Chattogram Naval Area, and the Indian Navy delegation was led by Rear Admiral J Singh, the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff, the Defence Ministry's statement said.

These Staff Talks were the first bilateral dialogue conducted after the relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the statement mentioned.

"During the Staff Talks, issues relating to joint cooperative efforts like coordinated patrol along international maritime boundary line, bilateral exercise Bongosagar, conduct of naval training and hydrography were discussed," it added.

The Bangladesh Navy delegation also held a fruitful interaction with Vice Admiral M S Pawar, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy, on Wednesday.

India and Bangladesh are currently having the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1971 war victory that led to the creation of the neighbouring country.

As a part of the celebrations, a host of joint activities have been conducted which include reciprocal ship visits by both the navies, participation in Republic Day parade this year by Bangladesh armed forces contingent.

