Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party's Punjab chief.

The cricketer-turned-politician shared the information about his resignation on his twitter handle.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro & Xiaomi 12X Launched Globally, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

“As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation …,” his tweet read.

Following the party's drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers.

Also Read | Central Government Likely To Table Constitution Amendment Bill In Rajya Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)