Udhagamandalam, Mar 16 (PTI) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday exhorted all student officers to be "change catalysts" in all of the key appointments that they would be taking up in near future.

Also Read | Odisha Tourism: Visit the 'Land of Temples' for Perfect Holi 2022 Weekend Getaway.

Hari Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in nearby Wellington, was addressing the students there.

Also Read | Heatwave in Maharashtra: At 42.9 Degrees Celsius, Akola Records Highest Day Temperature in Vidarbha Region.

He was given an update by the Commandant on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new trends with specific reference to jointmanship amongst the three services.

The Navy chief also visited the college premises and was briefed on the changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a centre of excellence for professional military education, an official release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)