Ayodhya, Jul 24 (PTI) Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday.

He offered prayers at Ram Lalla and Ram Darbar in the afternoon, according to officials of the temple trust.

Also Read | Russia Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives After Russian An-24 Aircraft Crashes in Amur Region, Offers Condolences to Victims' Families.

After the visit, the chief of naval staff praised the temple's construction and was briefed on the ongoing development work in the premises.

During the visit at the temple, Tripathi was accompanied by his family members, senior officials of the Army and the Navy.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Election Commission Allow Cheating in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023? Election Commission Reveals Truth About Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)