Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned submarine INS Vela here, adding more teeth to the country's naval prowess.

Also Read | UP: Injured Leopard Rescued by Forest Department, Shifted to Etawah Safari for Treatment.

This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75.

Also Read | OnePlus RT & OnePlus Buds Z2 Likely To Be Launched in India Next Month: Report.

The submarine was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

This is the second major induction in the Indian Navy in less than a week.

On November 21, the Navy commissioned warship INS Visakhapatnam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)