New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Wednesday said that it has successfully test-fired a BrahMos missile from its warship in the Bay in Bengal. The missile achieved all mission objectives, it said.

In a post on X, the Navy also shared a picture of the test-firing.

"An #IndianNavy destroyer of @IN_EasternFleet carried out successful firing of #BrahMos missile in the #BayofBengal. The missile achieved all mission objectives. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IndiannavyMedia," it posted.

