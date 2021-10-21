Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Calling Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede a 'puppet', Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday challenged the officer that he will lose his job within one year.

Addressing party workers in Maval tehsil of Pune district, Malik said, "They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge Samir Wankhede from this stage that Wankhede will lose his job in a year. He had come to put us behind the bar. The people of this nation will not be silent without seeing you behind bars. Wankhede has been indulged in bogus activities and we have the evidence to prove it. Once those evidences come out he will not be able to continue doing his job any further."

"Tell us who your father is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik is not going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I will not stop until I put you in jail, I would like to make this clear today," he added.

Notably, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case,

Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

