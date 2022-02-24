Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said state minister Nawab Malik has no right to remain a part of the state cabinet following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

He said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also has no moral right to remain in power as the situation in the state is "extremely chaotic".

Patil made the statements here while participating in an agitation against Malik.

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3.

"Malik has no right to be part of the Maharashtra government's cabinet. Also CM Uddhav Thackeray cannot remain at the helm of affairs," Patil said.

"The situation in Maharastra is such that it requires imposition of President's rule. The situation in the state is extremely chaotic," the former minister added.

After Malik's arrest, the opposition BJP is vociferously demanding his resignation, but the ruling NCP and its allies - Shiv Sena and Congress - have come out in support of the minister. The parties have ruled out the possibility of his resignation.

