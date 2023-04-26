Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths of 10 police personnel who were killed in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote: "A humble tribute to the brave sons of Mother India who were martyred in the line of duty in Chhattisgarh. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. During this difficult time, we stand with all the families. May God grant the departed souls a place at his holy feet and strength to the family members to bear this sorrow."

During a search operation in Dantewada on Wednesday, 10 District Reserve Guard personnel were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites. There is tremendous anger against the Naxalites across the country after the attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident. In the telephone conversation, the Home Minister also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the Centre would give all possible help to the state government.

Chhattisgarh CM also expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Chhattisgarh Maoist attack and said that the Naxals wouldn't be spared.

Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared." (ANI)

