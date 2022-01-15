Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): A Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh was arrested by the police here on Friday.

As per Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal, the arrested Naxal has been identified as Karan alias Dulsa Narote.

He was involved in multiple crimes, including several murders, added Goyal. (ANI)

