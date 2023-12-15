Narayanpur, Dec 15 (PTI) A 50-year-old Naxalite was arrested on Friday in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Dasru Korram was the 'jantana sarkar' president under the 'Aamdal area committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the official added.

He was involved in 16 incidents of Left Wing violence, including murder, attempt to murder, loot, arson, firing and IED blasts against security forces in the last 23 years in Narayanpur and Dantewada, the official said.

Korram, who was held by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Indo Tibetan Border Police, carried a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, he added.

