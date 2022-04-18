Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) A National Conference leader along with his supporters on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC's zonal president for Samba, Om Parkash, was welcomed into the AAP fold by former minister Yashpal Kundal and president Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat Amit Kapoor, a party spokesperson said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

“AAP has emerged as a viable alternative in J&K to the time tested political outfits. Political leaders like me were looking for an option which could fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu who were feeling cheated by the BJP, Congress, National Conference and PDP,” Parkash said.

Kundal, who recently joined the AAP in Delhi, said the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a pledge to establish good governance in the country with people friendly policies.

Also Read | India Places Renewed Emphasis on Strengthening Ties With Neighbourhood, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

“People have understood the befooling tactics of the BJP and will teach it a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections,” he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)