Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Youth wing leader of the National Conference (NC) Jagbir Dass joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday, a spokesperson of the saffron party said.

Dass, the NC's youth wing president for Ramban district and a member of the District Development Council, was welcomed into the BJP-fold by senior leaders, including secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and former MLA Devender Singh Rana, at the party headquarters, the spokesperson said.

Asserting that the BJP is the only hope for peace and political stability in Jammu and Kashmir, Koul exuded confidence that the saffron party will achieve its target of heralding a new era of inclusive development with equal opportunities to all, irrespective of region, religion or caste.

"A massive thrust has already been given to ensure overall growth by way of massive investments and implementation of various schemes and programmes, designed in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'naya' (new) Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"A collective effort alone can put Jammu and Kashmir on a faster track of development," Koul said, adding that the day is not far when the region will be a part of the country's enviable growth story.

Rana described the BJP as a force to reckon with, saying the last about nine years in particular have shown how a new dimension could be given to nation-building with visionary policies and a sense of devotion and dedication.

