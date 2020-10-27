Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered commercial quantities of drugs from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, cocaine and cannabis were recovered from the possession of the alleged drug peddler in commercial quantity.

The arrested person was reportedly in touch with the South African drug supplier Agisialos Demetriades, officials said. (ANI)

