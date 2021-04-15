Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday busted a hydroponic weed manufacturing facility in Maharashtra's Dombivli.

The agency also recovered drugs in its raid and arrested two drug peddlers.

On Monday, the NCB had arrested two people and seized 310 grams of curated Hydroponic Marijuana (buds) and Rs 1,50,000 in cash from their possession.

On the same day, it had detained two alleged drug peddlers after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The raids had been conducted in areas of Malad, Parel and Santacruz and the agency also recovered drugs from the possession of the arrested persons. (ANI)

