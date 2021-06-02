Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended an alleged drug supplier and later raided the residence of his associate, and collectively seized 157 grams of mephedrone and Rs 1.43 lakh in cash, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, the NCB launched an operation at Veera Desai Industrial Estate Road in suburban Andheri (W) and nabbed the drug supplier, Sohail Shaikh, with 55 grams of mephedrone (a synthetic stimulant drug) on Tuesday, he said.

During his interrogation, the name of another drug supplier, Mohd Feroz Shaikh, cropped up, he said.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted at Feroz Shaikh's residence, from where 102 grams of mephedrone and Rs 1.43 lakh in cash were recovered, he said.

Sohail Shaikh has claimed Feroz Shaikh was a key supplier of mephedrone in the Veera Desai Road area, the official said, adding further probe was underway.

