Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday seized 700 grams of white coloured powder, purported to be heroin from Mumbai's International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex.

According to a release by NCB Mumbai Zone Unit, a team of NCB Mumbai recovered and seized 700 grams of off white coloured powder purported to be heroin at International Courier Terminal Sahar Cargo Complex, Mumbai from courier parcel dated October 29.

During further follow-up action, NCB recorded the statement of the parcel's consignee named Krishna Murari Prasad, resident of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday.

For further investigation, Prasad was summoned to the NCB Mumbai office. Further investigation is underway (ANI)

