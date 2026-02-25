What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 25 (ANI): Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Kerala.

According to a statement issued by the Defence PRO, Lt Gen Vats was received at the NCC Directorate in Vazhuthacaud by Major General Ramesh Shanmugom, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep), along with other senior officers. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Director General by NCC cadets on his arrival.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student of RGUKT Dies by Suicide a Day After Lover's Death.

During his visit, the DG interacted with NCC cadets and held discussions with Group Commanders representing all five NCC Groups in Kerala, as well as other officers of the Directorate. DG NCC interacted with the Cadets and had an interactive session with the Additional Director General and Group Commanders.

The discussions focused on the roadmap for upcoming NCC activities in Kerala and Lakshadweep, with particular emphasis on expanding training opportunities and strengthening institutional capacity.

Also Read | Tiger Deaths in Maharashtra: 41 Tiger Deaths Reported in State in 2025, 8 Killed in Accidents, Says Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

According to the statement, discussions were also held on the infrastructure development in Kerala for NCC activities.

DG NCC appreciated the performance of NCC cadets in various activities. The DG will also visit the newly constructed NCC Naval Training Centre, Akkulam, tomorrow.

Lt Gen Vats is slated to conclude his visit and return to New Delhi on the morning of February 27. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)