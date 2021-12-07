New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has the power to pass an order to deposit the entire or any amount higher than 50 per cent of the amount ordered to be deposited by the State forum while staying its order.

The top court said that while considering the stay application against the order passed by the State Commission and passing the order to deposit the entire or any amount higher than 50 per cent of the amount, the NCDRC must assign some reasons and pass a speaking order.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna delivered its verdict as it examined a question whether in an appeal under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and while considering an application for stay of the order passed by the State forum, the NCDRC can pass an order to deposit the entire or any amount higher than 50 per cent of the amount ordered by the State consumer forum.

The bench held, “while considering the stay application in staying the order passed by the State Commission, the National Commission can grant a conditional stay directing the appellant(s) to deposit the entire amount and/or any amount higher than 50 per cent of the amount in terms of the order of the State Commission''.

It ruled that pre-deposit of 50 per cent of the amount as ordered by the State Commission under provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 is mandatory for the entertainment of an appeal by the National Commission as the object of the said pre-deposit condition is to avoid frivolous appeals.

The bench said that the said pre-deposit condition has no nexus with the grant of stay by the National Commission.

“At the same time, the National Commission has to assign some cogent reasons and/or pass a speaking order when the conditional stay of the order passed by the State Commission is passed subject to deposit of the entire amount and/or any amount higher than 50 per cent of the amount either as an ex-parte order or after hearing both sides and considering the facts and circumstances of the case”, the bench said.

It said that the order passed by the State Commission directing the appellant to refund the amount and/or pay any amount higher than 50 per cent can be said to be akin to a money decree.

“The general rule is that normally there shall not be any unconditional stay of a money decree, however, at the same time, the appellate court may pass an appropriate conditional order while staying the impugned decree depending upon the facts of the case and by giving cogent reasons”, it said.

The top court said that the order on the stay application is not to be passed mechanically and it must reflect an application of mind by the National Commission as to why the order passed by the State Commission is to be stayed on condition of deposit of the entire amount and/or any amount higher than 50 per cent of the amount awarded.

It passed the verdict on a batch of appeals filed by realty firms which were aggrieved by the NCDRC's orders.

The apex consumer body, while staying the order passed by the State forum has directed them to deposit the entire decretal amount with the State Commission.

The realty firms contended that the National Commission cannot pass an order to deposit the entire decretal amount and/or any amount higher than 50 per cent of the amount in terms of the order of the State Commission while entertaining the appeal.

They have contended that according to the statutory intent, the requirement of deposit at best can be 50 per cent of the decretal amount and not higher than that.

The builder firms have argued that the National commission while staying the order passed by the State forum cannot pass order mechanically and a speaking order is required to be passed.

They have submitted that directing them to deposit the entire decretal amount would be unreasonable and taking away the right of the aggrieved party to challenge the order passed by the State Commission in an appeal under the Consumer Act.

The bench agreed with the submission and said that on considering the impugned order(s) passed by the National Commission, it appears that the said order(s) on the stay application(s) directed them to deposit the entire decretal amount while staying the respective order(s) passed by the State forums have been passed mechanically and without assigning any reason(s) and/or no speaking order is passed.

“Therefore, the matters are remanded to the National Commission to decide the said application(s) afresh and pass an appropriate order on the said application(s) in light of the observations”, the bench said, adding that till then, no coercive steps against the builder firms shall be taken.

The top court said that it will be open for the original complainant(s) who are home buyers to submit before the NCDRC that as it is a money decree and the order passed by the State Commission is to refund the amount deposited by them as a home buyer, therefore, the builders be directed to deposit the entire amount and/or any amount higher than 50 per cent of the amount.

