New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities has taken up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the issue of long-term visas to Afghans, including Sikhs and Hindus, who arrived in India recently and has been assured of all assistance, its chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Lalpura said an NCM delegation in September visited people coming from Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hindus and some Muslims also.

"They were requested to send their petitions and I have spoken to the home minister who has assured that everyone will be given...whatever status, whether he or she wants to be here on six months visa, annual visa or permanent visa," he said.

Lalpura said he met Shah in October and raised the issue of Afghans who have recently arrived in India in the wake of the tensions in Afghanistan.

Several people, including Afghan minorities like Sikhs and Hindus, arrived in India amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Also, work is being done on the issue of citizenship to those who have been here from long.

"We have received about 200 petitions but expect around 500 petitions. These are mostly of people who are settled from many many years," he said.

