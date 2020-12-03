Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): While addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the first anniversary of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar targeted the central government and blamed it for the ongoing farmer protest.

The NCP chief said, "Even popular Canadian leaders understand the plight our farmers face with the passage of these bills. Ever since the central government has taken the charge, they have added to the problems in this country. Be it farmers' issue or managing the Covid-19 crisis, this government has failed in many aspects."

On the first anniversary of MVA, he said, "MVA has performed well despite facing so many natural calamities."

Talking about his government in the state, he said, "In our state government, everyone has worked hard towards the betterment of the state."

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, completed one year on November 28. It came to power after the all of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 polls.(ANI)

