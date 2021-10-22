New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has said it received over Rs 26.26 crore in large contributions from corporates, electoral trusts and individuals in financial year 2020-21.

In its statement submitted to the Election Commission on details of contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 during 2020-21, the party said it received Rs 26,26,09,999.

Electoral trusts such as Harmony Electoral Trust and Prudent Electoral Trust contributed to the party fund.

Individuals, including party leader Supriya Sule, and various corporates also contributed to the party.

The Representation of the People Act stipulates that parties submit an annual report of contributions of over Rs 20,000 received from individual donors and entities.

The NCP's report, submitted earlier this month, was put in public domain by the poll panel on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Bahujan Samaj Party's contribution report had said that it received "nil" contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 during 2020-21.

The BSP's statement was in line with its stated claim that it only gets funds from people with small earnings.

The NCP and the BSP are recognised national parties.

