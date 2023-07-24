Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday staged protest at Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan demanding establishing a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in his constituency, Karjat Jamkhed, in Ahmednagar.

Rohit Pawar is demanding to identify a region in his constituency for industrial development.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar expressed his displeasure over the sit-in protest on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan.

"In the Assembly it was already decided that no one will hold any protest at the staircase of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue to keep the sanctity of the place. So Rohit Pawar doing protest there is not a correct thing to do... we request Rohit Pawar to leave that place and come to house and mention his issue in house here," Rahul Narvekar said.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Ministry of Industries Uday Samant Saheb assured that the Industries Department will issue notification immediately by holding a meeting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed his displeasure over the sit-in protest by his MLA nephew Rohit Pawar.

The politics of Maharashtra boiled since July 2 as senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government with 8 other MLAs and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party. (ANI)

