Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A day after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar announced his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the party's state president Umashankar Yadav on Wednesday met Akhilesh Yadav.

"NCP's Uttar Pradesh President Umashankar Yadav met National President Akhilesh Yadav and held a discussion on the election. NCP leader KK Sharma will be the joint candidate of the SP-NCP alliance from the Anupshahar - 067 assembly seat of Bulandshahr," tweeted Samajwadi Party in Hindi.

The tweet also said there will be a change in 2022, the same message that Sharad Pawar delivered while announcing the alliance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pawar said that the party is going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties in Uttar Pradesh. "The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a change. We will surely see the change in the state," he said.

After this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that NCP should join hands with the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party also in the big fight to save Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "They should even take Congress along. It is a big fight. He should take everyone together. People want a change of power in the state. Even the BSP should join hands with the others. You have to forget everything and come together."

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

