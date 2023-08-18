New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has written to West Bengal Police Director General (DG) Manoj Malviya to initiate necessary action and inquiry into the Jadavpur University student death case asking to submit an action taken report to the commission within seven days.

"The Commission...requests your good offices to inquire into the matter and take necessary action. Further, an action taken report may be submitted to the Commission within 07 days of receipt of this letter," NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo wrote in a letter to West Bengal Police DG Manoj Malviya.

Also Read | Jharkhand Well Collapse: Five Killed After Portion of Well Collapses in Village in Ranchi District, Says CM Hemant Soren; Toll Still Unknown.

In the letter, the Commission mentioned that it has taken suo-moto cognizance under section 13/ (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 since there is a prima-facie violation of various provisions of Law and UGC Regulations on Curbing The Menace Of Ragging In Higher Educational Institutions,2009.

"The Commission has come across news reports regarding the death of a minor first-year undergraduate student of Bengali Department of Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal, wherein it has been alleged that the victim student died after falling from the balcony of second floor of the main hostel building," the NCPCR mentioned in its letter.

Also Read | FloodWatch: Government Launches Mobile App To Disseminate Information on Advanced Forecasts Up to Seven Days.

Earlier on Monday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal calling for a report on the Jadavpur University student death case within four weeks.

A first-year student of Jadavpur University, identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)