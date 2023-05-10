Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday demanded a caste-based census in the country.

The OBC leader said a nationwide campaign is needed for conducting such exercise.

Also Read | Italy Busts Mediterranean Migrant Trafficking Ring.

“There should be a caste-based census in the country. There is a need for a nationwide campaign for the same. As long as OBCs would not know their exact strength in the country, they will always be deprived of their rights,” Bhujbal said while addressing Akhil Bharatiya Samata Parishad's state working committee meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)