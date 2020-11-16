Noida (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 20,424 on Monday, official data showed.

Active cases came down to 1,209, the fourth highest in the state, from 1,221 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

One hundred more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 19,142, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

With a death toll of 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.72 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 22,603 on Monday from 22,967 on Sunday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,82,854 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,393 on Monday, according to the data.

