Noida (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Thursday that pushed its death toll to 72, while the district's infection tally surged to 19,828 with 214 new cases, official data showed.

Active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,225, the fourth highest in the state, from 1,115 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 103 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 18,531, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

With a death toll of 72, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.45 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP rose to 22,949 from 22,562 on Wednesday. The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,75,175, as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,302 on Thursday, according to data. PTI KIS

