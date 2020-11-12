Bengaluru, November 12: Mega celebrations are organised in Bengaluru on the occasion of New Year. However, this year, the coronavirus pandemic may force revellers to stay at home on New Year 2021. According to a report, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to recommend to the Karnataka government that large gatherings for New Year 2021 celebrations shouldn't be permitted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. New Year Celebration Ideas: 5 Ways to Enjoy New Year's Eve at Home With Friends And Family.

Bengaluru city’s Central Business District (CBD) areas like M G Road, Church Street, Commercial Street and Brigade road witness large gatherings of revellers on the night of December 31 to welcome the new year. According to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, large crowds would lead to further spread of coronavirus infection, hence, shouldn't be allowed on New Year. Diwali 2020: Indian Railways Running 3 One-Way Festival Special Trains to Bengaluru Cantonment, Hubli and Secunderabad.

"Allowing such crowds this year will lead to concerns about the spread of the Covid infection. So we recommend that celebrations are held simply at home, and are recommending the government the same," Prasad told The Indian Express. Bengaluru registered 1,665 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 3,53,146, including 17,872 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,31,296, with 1,091 discharged over the last 24 hours.

"We have celebrated Ganesha festival, Dasara, and in a few days, we will celebrate Deepavali. All these festivals have been observed taking precautionary measures and following Covid guidelines. During New Year celebrations, we see a large number of people gather at MG Road, Brigade road, etc. If such crowds are permitted, it will be difficult to impose guidelines like social distancing and wearing of masks," the civic chief was quoted as saying.

