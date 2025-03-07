New Delhi, March 7 (PTI) To ensure a safe and comfortable commute for female passengers, Namo Bharat trains have been equipped with emergency buttons inside coaches for use in distress situations, an official statement by the NCRTC said on Friday.

Namo Bharat trains have a dedicated coach reserved for women, while designated seats are also available for women, children, elderly passengers and individuals with special needs in other coaches, the NCRTC said.

"To enhance safety and reliability throughout the journey, well-lit, dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas have been set up at the stations," the statement read.

It further said that the NCRTC is also committed to ensuring women's active participation in the operations and implementation of the project.

Currently, 19 women train operators, 11 station controllers, 20 officers at ticket counters, 17 train attendants, and 13 women staff members at the Operations Control Centre play key roles in managing the Namo Bharat train services, it stated.

Women engineers have been integral to some of the most challenging civil construction tasks undertaken by the NCRTC. Additionally, women are leading financial management, digitisation initiatives, and the use of digital tools for project delivery and monitoring, it added.

Citing a 2022 report by the World Bank Group and the Union Internationale des Transports Publics, the NCRTC highlighted that access to reliable transport—especially with adequate first- and last-mile connectivity—significantly impacts the mobility of women and girls more than that of men and boys.

"In light of this, the NCRTC has partnered with third-party providers to ensure seamless first- and last-mile connectivity," it added. TPTI SHB SHB

