Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, on Friday, paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar, a visionary reformer, ahead of her 300th birth anniversary tomorrow (May 31).

As per Rahatkar, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation organised the event in Maharani Ahilyabai's honour.

Also Read | Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma's Home: Cash-in-Fire Evidence Passed Forensic Test, CFSL Verified Key Videos in Case, Say Sources.

While speaking with ANI, Rahatkar said, "This is the year of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. The Varanasi Municipal Corporation organised an event in her honour... She (Ahilyabai Holkar) established temples and served the people... She was a great ruler and a just leader."

Ahilyabai is remembered for her people-centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the lives of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Also Read | Russia Rubbishes 'Fake Reports' on Enhanced Ties With Pakistan by Jointly Setting Up Steel Mills in Karachi, Slams Attempts To Derail Relationship With India.

Her contributions were wide-ranging, from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to the reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices she created have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time.

Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government is commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, cultural patron in Bhopal on May 31.

The event will be held at Jamboree Maidan in Madhya Pradesh's capital city and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The commemorative programme will be held in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This event forms a part of the Ministry of Culture's ongoing efforts to commemorate and celebrate India's heritage and remember and honour the great visionaries who have shaped the cultural and social foundations of Bharat.

During the program, a 'Commemorative Coin and Stamp' will be released in honour of Ahilyabai's 300th birth anniversary. An exhibition will be displayed showcasing her remarkable life, works, and contributions to Indian society and culture. Additionally, the program will also include cultural presentations reflecting the ethos and values upheld by Ahilyabai Holkar throughout her life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)