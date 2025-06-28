New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): After taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang-rape of a student at a law college in South Kolkata on June 27, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Saturday wrote to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, requesting full police cooperation to enable NCW member Dr Archana Mujumdar to meet the victim and her family.

She also directed that a confidential medical examination be conducted without delay, medical reports be submitted within three days, and strong security be provided to the victim and her family.

Also Read | Hindi 'Imposition' Row: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Claims Maharashtra Government Imposes Hindi As 3rd Language in Marathi and English Schools Due to Pressure From Centre and RSS.

As per the NCW, "The National Commission for Women had already taken suo motu cognisance on June 27, 2025, of the gang-rape incident reported on 25th June 2025 at a law college in Kasba, South Kolkata. "This grave incident has shaken the public conscience. The Commission remains deeply concerned about the safety, dignity, and well-being of the victim."

"Chairperson of NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar, has today written to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, directing the following: Full cooperation by the police to facilitate the NCW Member Dr Archana Mujumdar's access to the victim and her family. Immediate and confidential internal medical examination of the victim without delay. Submission of internal and external medical reports to NCW within 3 days. Strong safety and security arrangements for the victim and her family," the notice further reads.

Also Read | 'May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Forgive All Those Responsible for Terrible Mess': Naveen Patnaik Expresses Anguish Over Inordinate Delay in Jagannth Rath Yatra in Puri.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday. The police have arrested all three accused within 24 hours.

The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the ACJM of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for a proper investigation into the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)