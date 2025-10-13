Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], October 12 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar criticised the West Bengal government for "misrepresenting" NCRB data on crimes against women. She claimed over four lakh pending cases in 2023, the highest in India, with no convictions or actions taken in the state.

She accused the state police and administration of failing to submit charge sheets on time and claimed their non-cooperation hampers the judiciary.

Also Read | West Bengal: 3 Passengers Injured After Falling on Footoverbridge Stairs at Bardhaman Railway Station, Railways Clarifies After Reports of Stampede.

"This is half explanation and misinterpretation of the NCRB data... In 2023, the state government submitted their report on crime against women, in which over four lakhs of pending cases, in which no one is convicted or action is not taken, in West Bengal, which is the highest in the country... Police administration is not working on them. The judiciary is also failing because of non-cooperation by the administration and the police. They are not submitting the charge sheet in time. This thing is going on in West Bengal, and they are hiding facts... This is the tip of the iceberg... These are a few cases," she said.

On October 4, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) cited the NCRB data on X, which stated Kolkata as India's safest city for the fourth consecutive year.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Post Sent SMS Asking To Update Address Within 48 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

Highlighting the city's commitment to care, compassion, and community, the achievement is credited to the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

AITC took to X and posted, "For the fourth year in a row, Kolkata has been named India's safest city. A city that believes in care, compassion, and community led by our Hon'ble CM @mamataofficial who believes safety is service."

Majumdar also pointed to recent cases in Birbhum district, where police inaction was evident in four cases of rape, murder, and trafficking.

She added, "In Birbhum district, in the last two days, I worked on four cases of rape, rape and murder, and trafficking... In these four cases, the police have not acted properly... This is unfortunate for girls of West Bengal."

Meanwhile, three persons arrested for allegedly raping a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court here on Sunday.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur on Friday night. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

The gangrape has sparked massive outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed the BJP for allegedly politicising the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)