Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) Archana Majumdar, member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), will visit the residence of Tamanna Khatoon in West Bengal's Nadia on Monday to meet her family, officials said.

Tamanna was killed on June 23 when a bomb exploded during a victory celebration organised by TMC supporters following the party's win in the Kaliganj Assembly by-election.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kills 5-Month Pregnant Wife in Kasganj Over 'Excess Salt' in Food.

Her family, allegedly CPI(M) supporters, has said the attack was politically motivated and carried out in retaliation of their refusal to support the ruling party.

On Thursday, Tamanna's parents visited Calcutta High Court and met senior advocate Bikas Bhattacharya seeking legal intervention over what they described as slow progress in police investigation into their daughter's death.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Minor Boy Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 57th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise Following Argument With Mother Over Attending Tuitions.

Speaking to reporters, they said although the FIR names 24 people, only nine have been arrested so far.

"While police are trying to investigate, their efforts are being obstructed. Political interference is preventing the arrest of the remaining accused," her parents alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)