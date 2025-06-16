New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took Suo moto cognizance of the Barmer suicide case, in which a 31-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being blackmailed and threatened with rape.

In a post on X, the NCW said that its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Rajasthan DGP directing immediate intervention in the case.

The Commission has demanded a "fair and time-bound investigation and strict action against the accused" for allegedly blackmailing and giving rape threats to the women which led to suicide.

"Such incidents are a grave violation of a woman's dignity and safety. NCW has called for exemplary action to ensure justice and deterrence. An Action Taken Report has been demanded within 3 days," the NCW wrote on X.

According to police, the 31-year-old married woman died by suicide in the Girab police station area of Barmer district after allegedly being subjected to constant blackmail and threats.

Following a complaint by the deceased's husband, who claimed the accused was forcing his wife into an illicit relationship, police launched an investigation.

The accused, who had been absconding, was arrested within 48 hours from Jhinjhinyali in Jaisalmer, police said. (ANI)

