Chhapra (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): The NDA government has ensured free grains for the poor till Chhath Puja, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while adding that the woman should not worry about celebrations.

"We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath Puja. No woman should worry about how she will celebrate Chhath Puja," said Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Bihar's Chhapra.

Whether the government of NDA is at the Centre or in Bihar, the efforts have been as big as the challenges faced by the government, PM Modi stated.

"There is no one in the world today who has not been influenced or harmed by COVID. Big countries of the world are in its grip again. NDA government has tried since the very beginning of COVID-19, to work with all efforts and stand with the poor people of Bihar and this country," said PM Modi.

"If you had not given me and Nitish Kumar, your blessings, then perhaps those people thinking of their families would never have worries about the poor people. I am sure that with your vote you will save Bihar from getting bimaar," he added.

Good governance is the inspiration and encouragement of the resolution with which Bihar Government started its journey, the Prime Minister said.

"In the past years, the NDA government has specialised in the fields of construction of electricity, water, roads, railways and river waterways. In this area under PM package, railway projects worth over Rs 2.5 thousand crores and highway projects worth around Rs 1,000 crores are underway," said PM Modi.

"Recently, son of Gopalganj, Wavel Ramkalawan was elected as the president of Seychelles. I congratulate him," he added.

Earlier, without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's, Prime Minister slammed Mahagathbandhan leadership and said that Bihar has a double engine government which is committed to the development of the state while on the other hand, there are two "Yuvaraj" who are fighting to save their throne.

"Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj', the double-engine NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and these double Yuvaraj are fighting to save their throne" said PM Narendra Modi in Chhapra, Bihar while addressing a public rally.

"You must have seen 3-4 years ago during UP election, double Yuvaraj there as well, climbed on top of the bus, wore black jackets and used to visit villages while waving," he added.

PM Modi also expressed confidence in forming his government in Bihar once again.

"After the first phase voting, is it clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again. We have seen various election rallies before, no matter how close the election is right now but such a huge rally that too before 10 am (today) has never been held earlier," PM Modi said.

"Political pundits have been proven wrong in 1st phase of Bihar polls which saw large voter turnout despite COVID-19. The people of Bihar proved them wrong. Some people have tried to give false hopes to the people of Bihar, you have completely destroyed their aim. Your love for NDA is not being liked by some people," he added.

The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies of the 243-member assembly will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 assembly constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10.

The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

