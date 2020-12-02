New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The National Defence Academy (NDA) has instituted a new award for motivating cadets which has been named after Lt Ummer Fayaz who was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in 2017 in the Kashmir valley.

The winner of first Commandant's Motivation Award - Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, Rajputana Rifles Regiment Trophy and Silver Medal for displaying overall improvement in performance has been awarded to Cadet Vijay Bahadur of 139 NDA Course on November 7 at the end of Term ceremony at NDA Khadakwasla.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CMs of Kerala And Tamil Nadu, Assures all Possible Support From Centre.

Fayaz was born at Sursunu village in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. He studied at Jawahar Navodaya Vidalaya, Anantnag and joined the 129th course of NDA to pursue his dream of becoming an Army officer. During his training at the NDA, he demonstrated outstanding improvement in his performance in all disciplines.

Fayaz was commissioned on December 10, 2016, into the 2 Rajputana Rifles of the famed Rajputana Rifles Regiment and was deployed in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. In early May 2017, while on leave at his native place, in an unfortunate and dastardly act, the terrorists kidnapped and later brutally killed him.

Also Read | CM Yogi Adityanath Promises World-Class Film City in Uttar Pradesh, Opens Doors for Investment.

The life and supreme sacrifice of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz is indeed an inspiration for today's youth especially from rural areas in the valley for joining the Indian Armed Forces.

The award is sponsored by the Rajputana Rifles Regiment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)