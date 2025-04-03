New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday accused the NDA government of attempting to divide the country and of sidelining a single community following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "This bill sidelines one community... The same conditions have not been imposed on other religions as on the Waqf Board... It is not right to make people from other communities members of the Waqf Board... They (NDA) are trying to divide this country. They are trying to subdue the communities that do not vote for them by weakening them economically... They did the same to the farmers to make them accept RSS ideology..."

Earlier, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Union Government, stating that Waqf bill is a "brazen assault" on the Constitution and is BJP's strategy to keep society in a state of "permanent polarisation."

At the CPP general body meeting, Sonia Gandhi said, "Yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today, it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was, in effect, bulldozed through. Our party's position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP's deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarization."

Union Minister JP Nadda and the BJP National President will address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 around 1 pm on Thursday. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House witnessed a 12-hour debate, after which the Bill was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it. (ANI)

