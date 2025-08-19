New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, various union ministers and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reached the Parliament Library building for an parliamentary meeting of the alliance and felicitating the Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Radkhakrishnan also arrived at the Parliament library building, being greeted by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders ahead of the meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murgann, BJP MPs Sambit Patra, Subhash Barala among others arrived at the building too.

Earlier on Monday the NDA leaders held an introductory meeting with floor leaders. Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed hope for consensus across political parties Radhakrishnan.

"Today NDA Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Delhi and we had an introductory meeting with NDA floor leaders...We feel very proud that a person like C.P. Radhakrishnan has been named as the NDA Vice-Presidential candidate. All the leaders of the NDA alliance thanked PM Modi...We are hopeful that all the parties will extend support to him," Rijiju told reporters here.

The NDA Vice Presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, will have his nomination papers filed on August 20 at 11 am, with around 160 members, including 20 proposers and 20 supporters, expected to be present. The election for the VP post are set to happen on September 9.

A meeting of NDA floor leaders was held at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, where CP Radhakrishnan was formally announced as the NDA's candidate. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated that the decision was unanimous, with all leaders in attendance pledging their support.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be Radhakrishnan's campaign manager, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will serve as his election agent.

Radhakrishnan brings extensive experience to the table, having served as a Member of Parliament and Governor of various states, including Jharkhand and Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Radhakrishnan's dedication, humility, and intellect, highlighting his grassroots work in Tamil Nadu.

The NDA is reportedly seeking an unopposed election, with BJP President JP Nadda reaching out to opposition leaders to garner support for Radhakrishnan's candidacy. The party's decision to nominate Radhakrishnan is seen as a strategic move, particularly in the context of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 to 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

