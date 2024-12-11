New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress Party MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said that the NDA party was a 'National Disaster Alliance'.

"NDA is the National Disaster Alliance. They have only one aim- there should be no discussion in the House. TMC today gave two notices on inflation and the rising price of fertilizers. They did not let either happen. They don't want to discuss topics that brings the public issue in the Parliament. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister should be ashamed that he is not able to run the Parliament. We are continuously saying that the Parliament should be run," Dev said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Maternal Deaths in Karnataka: 5 More Maternal Deaths Reported in Raichur and Chitradurga Amid Growing Concerns Over Medical Negligence.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Sharma lashed out at the opposition and said that they picked up random issues irrelevant to Parliament and created a ruckus about it.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said "The Opposition seems to be failing in carrying out its constitutional duties. They pick up random issues irrelevant to the Parliament and create a ruckus about it... The members of the INDIA Alliance are tearing apart, to keep them together, the Congress is coming up with various issues...they are not letting the Parliament function in this attempt. The sentiment of accountability towards the public is missing in the Opposition... The issue of Soros is about the country and how they run fake narratives to create instability in the country... And his connections are visible with the Opposition leaders. So, a discussion on it is necessary for the sovereignty of the country. But the Opposition is taking up random issues to avoid discussions on this topic..."

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024: Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day Amid Din Over No-Trust Notice Against Jagdeep Dhankhar, George Soros Issue.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal alleged that the Congress had moved a no-confidence motion against the RS chairman to avoid discussion on its alleged links with billionaire George Soros.

"Adani issue is not an issue. He is a citizen of this country. Soros is not a citizen of this country. He wants to create instability in the country. He has funded the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific, Sonia Gandhi is the co-founder there. He funds separatists and Khalistanis in our country... He wants to derail the Indian Economy. He has connections with Congress leaders... To stop a discussion regarding this, the Opposition is bringing the No Confidence Motion," Jagdambika Pal said.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)