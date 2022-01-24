New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed "to restoring the glory of Punjab and the welfare of farmers, poor and deprived".

Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday met allies of BJP in poll-bound Punjab - Captain Amarinder Singh who heads of Punjab Lok Congress and Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa who is the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

"Along with BJP president JP Nadda Ji, met our NDA allies of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Ji and Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. NDA under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji is committed to restoring the glory of Punjab and the welfare of farmers, poor and deprived," Amit Shah said in a tweet.

NDA on Monday announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Punjab assembly election.BJP will contest 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress will field candidates on 37 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) (SAD-S) on the remaining 15 seats.

Announcing the seat-sharing division at a press conference, Nadda said the 'grand' NDA alliance not only sees the election as a change of regime but also as a means to secure the future generations in the State and provide the state with a modicum of stability.

All 117 seats in the Punjab legislative assembly will go to the polls on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

